Draymond Green's son adorably interrupts presser doing 'Superman' pose

Draymond stopped mid-presser with son's adorable 'Superman'

Draymond Green is one of the best trash talkers in NBA history, so that’s what made Friday's impromptu moment with his son, Draymond Jr., so heartwarming.

In the middle of Green’s press conference after shootaround at Chase Center, where the Warriors star addressed weighty subjects like the NBA’s investigation into Phoenix Suns’ CEO Robert Sarver, Draymond Jr. brought some welcomed brevity.

This moment between Dray and his son is everything 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YM74kSoutb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 5, 2021

Of course Green’s son has already become a viral staple this season, whether it’s feeding his dad in the post during practice, or being completely bored in a postgame presser.

Tough night for Dray and the Dubs made a little better by his son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RiV8QsLGUM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2019

While dad's intensity might get the Warriors forward into too much trouble on the court, these reassuring moments off it with his family are always winners.