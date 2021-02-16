Draymond Green slams NBA for double standard in treatment of players

“I would like to talk about something that’s really bothering me. And it’s the treatment of players in this league. To watch Andre Drummond, before the game, sit on the sidelines, then go to the back, and to come out in street clothes because a team is going to trade him, it’s [expletive].

Because when James Harden asked for a trade, and essentially dogged it, I don’t think there was no surprise… no one’s going to fight back that James was dogging it his last days in Houston. But he was castrated for wanting to go to a different team. Everybody destroyed that man. And yet a team can come out and say, ‘Oh, we want to trade a guy,’ and then that guy has to go sit, and if he doesn’t stay professional, then he’s a cancer. And he’s not good in someone’s locker room, and he’s the issue.

…. At some point, as players, we need to be treated with the same respect and have the same rights that the team can have. Because as a player, you’re the worst person in the world when you want a different situation. But a team can say they’re trading you, and that man is to stay in shape, he is to stay professional – and if not, his career is on the line.”