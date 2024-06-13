Draymond Green shares uncertainty surrounding Klay Thompson’s future

Klay Thompson’s future continues to be a major talking point surrounding the Golden State Warriors. The four-time champion will enter unrestricted free agency in the coming weeks and is expected to draw interest from multiple teams around the NBA. Thompson will likely want to stay in the Bay Area but could be tempted by an opportunity to play a big role on a contending roster.

During a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, the Warriors veteran forward expressed his uncertainty about Thompson’s future with Golden State and admitted that changes would likely occur before the new season.

“These are the decisions we have to make. I am happy I ain’t got the job, it’s all on Steve. But Steve’s great in those situations and I think he’ll make him,” Green said. “Mike’s doing a great job. It’ll be very important for us to try to get Klay back. I think that’s huge—what does Klay do? If Klay decides not to come back, what does that look like for us? Are you swinging to try to get another big guy, like what does that look like? There are some decisions that have to be made for us.”

The Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder are likely the biggest threats to poach Thompson away from the Bay Area. Both are contending teams that can offer a legitimate role.

Thompson has won four championships with the Warriors. If the front office makes him a fair deal, he will likely remain with the franchise for the remainder of his career. However, there is a chance he could look for a fresh start on a new team, which would force the Warriors to pivot during the offseason.

