Draymond Green serves Ja Morant with epic clap back to 'rent free' Tweet

Draymond serves Ja with epic clap back to 'rent free' Tweet

According to Draymond Green the real estate agent, the property value is higher in Boston than it is in the heads of Memphis Grizzlies players.

Following the Warriors' championship-clinching win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson called out Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. for his "strength in numbers" Tweet he posted during the Western Conference semifinals series against the Warriors.

Shortly after, Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant responded to Klay's comments with a Tweet claiming that Memphis lives in the heads of the Warriors, specifically Thompson, rent-free.

Draymond had a pretty epic response on Saturday night.

Morant then responded shortly after.

The Warriors traded in their Memphis real estate for a beautiful Victorian mansion in Boston.

Oh, which also came with another championship ring. Now that's a great deal.

