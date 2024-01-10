Draymond Green has a sense of urgency heading into his on-court return

Draymond Green is currently working on his fitness. The NBA has lifted his indefinite suspension. The veteran forward will likely return to the Golden State Warriors rotation in the near future. As such, he’s approaching every day with a sense of urgency as he tries to show his teammates that he understands the situation his actions put them in.

Green’s comments came during a media availability on Tuesday (Jan. 9.) He discussed his current conditioning before noting that he understands his absence was due to injury and that he needs to help make a difference once he returns to Steve Kerr‘s rotation.

“You don’t just get grace, and I take my time and get back when I can,” Green said. “I’m coming back from a suspension, not an injury. And so, there’s a huge sense of urgency. So, I pushed it like crazy today, and I’ll push it like every day until I can get back on the floor. Because I think it’s also important for these guys to understand that I’m not approaching this like I’m going to just take my time and get back when I can. I’m doing all that I can to meet the requirements that I have to meet with our performance group in order to get back on the court. And, I’m trying to do that as fast as I can.”

Green’s return should help uplift a deflated Warriors locker room. His leadership, defensive versatility, and winning mentality will be a significant boost to the team’s on-court product and performances.

There is currently no timeline for when Green will be cleared to play by the Warriors medical team. However, if he is pushing himself to get back into game shape, his on-court return won’t be far away.

