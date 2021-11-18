Draymond Green sends NSFW message to Warriors' championship doubters

Draymond sends NSFW message to Warriors' championship doubters originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Warriors have spent the past two seasons hearing they are washed. Cooked. Done. Dynasty over.

The Warriors' trio has noted the disrespect and cataloged the list of doubters and critics in their mind. Green, on the first episode of his new podcast "The Draymond Green Show," sent a message to all those who have poured dirt on the Warriors' grave over the past two seasons, warning to not let the 12-2 Warriors hoist another Larry O'Brien Trophy.

🗣 DON'T LET US WIN A F*CKING CHAMPIONSHIP@Money23Green has a MESSAGE on the first episode of The Draymond Green Show pic.twitter.com/oPCWs54ktr — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 18, 2021

"During those times, a lot of f--king people wrote us off," Green said. "The dynasty is over. Draymond's washed, he can't do this, he can't do that. Steph Curry has no help. He can't carry a team. You go down the list. You have to know the disrespect is unbelievable by the way Klay keeps speaking out on it. Klay doesn't talk about any f--king thing. Klay doesn't even f--king talk.

"Hey man, it's a lot of basketball left to be played. I'm not going to sit here and act like man we're sitting in first place at Game 60. It's Game 15. Let's not get ahead of ourselves. What I do know is we have a damn good team. And we will continue to grow. We will get Klay back. We will get [James] Wiseman back. And those are two are two more important pieces to what we are trying to rebuild here. And I think if we can continue to work, we can give ourselves a real chance. And boy, don't let us win a f--king championship because you got to f--king hear it from me."

The Warriors have been the best team through the early portion of the NBA season and just made a statement with a 117-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets in which Curry dropped 37 points.

However, Golden State still isn't getting a lot of respect for its 12-2 start, with many pundits and analysts pointing to the Warriors' soft opening schedule as a reason they came out of the gates hot.

As Green noted, that didn't sit well with the normally quiet Thompson.

"I love it. I love it," Thompson told Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck about people believing the Warriors' start is a mirage. "I hope people keep doubting us. I saw somebody on the TV the other day talking about, 'The Warriors aren't contenders because they've had a soft schedule.' Buddy, we got the MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year. That kind of disrespect bothers me. We have so many champions, guys who have done it in the highest pressure moments, and you're still gonna question our ability? I love it. But whatever. That's what talking heads are paid to do."

If the Warriors finish the season bathing in confetti in June, you can bet Green, Thompson and Curry will have more than a few arrows to sling at those who prematurely buried them.

