Draymond Green sends James Wiseman heartfelt message after Pistons debut

James Wiseman is wearing a new uniform these days, but he still has the support of his Warriors veterans.

Shortly after the 21-year-old center made his Detroit Pistons debut Wednesday night, Golden State forward Draymond Green logged onto Instagram to send the youngster an encouraging message.

"Young fella in the mitten," Green wrote on his Instagram story. "Go be a [star]. Reps, reps, reps."

Wiseman put together an encouraging debut in blue and red. In 23 minutes off the bench, Wiseman logged 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting with five rebounds for the Pistons in their 127-109 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Wiseman was dealt to Detroit in the four-team deal that brought Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area, a trade reported minutes before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. It took multiple days to complete due to complications with Payton's physical, but Wiseman officially landed with the Pistons when the Warriors went through with the trade Sunday.

The Warriors' intentions with the trade was to acquire a player that can help them defend their NBA championship in Payton while sending Wiseman to a place where he can log heavy minutes, make mistakes and learn from them.

Wiseman's first game in Detroit was just his 61st career NBA contest since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

"We all love James, that's the biggest thing," Warriors guard Steph Curry said Monday. "It's a guy you root for, it's a guy that you know will be able to figure it out, it's a guy that approaches each part of his job the right way, has a great attitude considering everything he's been through and the expectations around him and the conversations around him.

"A lot of confidence that he'll be around this league a long time. I don't know what his ceiling is, it's a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity."

Wiseman has a big opportunity in Detroit. And he still has the same support from veteran teammates who showed him the path to success on basketball's biggest stage.

