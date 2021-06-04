Draymond Green sends hilarious Devin Booker message to Suns fans

Draymond sends hilarious message to Suns fans about Booker originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Phoenix Suns on Thursday night moved on to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their first-round playoff matchup.

Devin Booker was sensational in the series-clinching victory, racking up a season-high 47 points (15-for-22 from the field, 8-for-10 on 3s) to go along with 11 rebounds and three assists.

Warriors forward Draymond Green on Friday morning took to Twitter to deliver a message to Suns fans.

Shoutout to all the Suns fans sending me what I said about Book. 😂😂😂 y’all ungrateful asses should be THANKING me. That day, they finally decided to get him some HELP. Love to see it!!

I’m gonna start a Gofund me so y’all can show gratitude and pay my 50k back! ☺️😊😊 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 4, 2021

Thank you, Draymond. This is perfect.

The three-time NBA champion added one more comment:

Then I’m going to donate it to charity 😊😊😊 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 4, 2021

Draymond, of course, is referring to what he said about Booker last August during a guest appearance on TNT's "Inside the NBA" show, which resulted in a $50,000 tampering fine.

"It's great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix," Draymond said. "It's not good for him. It's not good for his career. Sorry, Chuck [Charles Barkley] but they gotta get Book out of Phoenix.

"I need my man somewhere he can play great basketball all the time and win because he's that type of player."

well this just happened pic.twitter.com/ZeVyNp8Blw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 7, 2020

Warriors fans clearly wish Draymond and his Golden State teammates still were playing basketball right now.

But at least they get to see him provide awesome commentary/insight as a studio analyst, as well as offering terrific content on social media.

