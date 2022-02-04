Draymond Green selected for NBA All-Star game but will not participate

For the fourth time in his career, former Spartan Draymond Green is an NBA All-Star. However, the Golden State Warriors’ defensive stalwart will opt out of the game itself.

Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season along with 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks as he continues another well-rounded season as his Warriors march towards another championship opportunity.

Green opting out may open up an opportunity for Jaren Jackson Jr., who seems to be the odd man out of the Western Conference All-Stars.

