How Draymond Green sees 'important' Donte DiVincenzo helping Warriors

Why Draymond believes 'important' Donte deal with help Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While Draymond Green said he was sad to see his former teammates depart in free agency, the Warriors forward is excited for the future with the newest additions.

Golden State filled some of its gaps when Donte DiVincenzo reportedly agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract last weekend.

And Green approves.

“Warriors also signed Donte, which I thought was a great pickup,” Green said on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show.” “Steph [Curry] and I definitely put the full-court press on Donte, and understanding how important that addition is. With losing [Gary Payton II], you add another wing who can defend.

“Donte can shoot the ball, I think he’s going to get more open shots with us than he’s ever gotten. And that’ll be absolutely incredible. I think he’ll have an opportunity to show his athletic ability. I think this will be very good for Donte and I think this will be really good for the Warriors so I’m absolutely happy about that signing.”

The former first-round draft pick has plenty of championship experience.

DiVincenzo spent the second half of last season with the Kings, where he averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25 games. But prior to his short tenure in Sactown, he was an NBA champion.

DiVincenzo was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Bucks and spent four seasons in Milwaukee. During the 2020-21 season, he won a ring with the Bucks, although he didn’t play in any games after the first round of the playoffs due to a severe ankle injury.

He also won two NCAA championships during his collegiate career at Villanova.

If you ask Green to sum up who the newest Warrior is…

“A guy who knows how to play winning basketball,” Green said. “He comes from the Milwaukee Bucks organization, obviously, he just was recently in Sac, but spent years in Milwaukee. He’s a champion, so I’m very happy with that signing. I thought that was an incredible move for us, and I think he will help us out tremendously.”

Story continues

Hey, if one of the Warriors' most outspoken critics approves, then the future must be bright in the Bay for the 6-foot-4, 25-year-old.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast