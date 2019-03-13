Draymond Green says LeBron James didn't recruit him to Klutch Sports originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Now the news is official.

Warriors forward Draymond Green has told The Undefeated that he's officially signed with Klutch Sports, the agency that also represents LeBron James. But as far as how the Lakers star fits in this story, Green says it's not exactly what you might think.

"It's impossible to say LeBron played no part in me joining Klutch, simply because he has been Klutch since the beginning," Green said. "He's essentially a founding partner. I've already had a relationship with LeBron for years, so it's always good to be able to do business with family that's going about their business in the right fashion and getting things done.

"But as far as recruiting me -- no, LeBron didn't recruit me at all."

Green 29, is in the fourth year of his five-year, $82 million deal with Golden State. He becomes a free agent after next seen, but off the court, the three-time All-Star believes he can grow with Klutch.

"Klutch is a cutting-edge company, it's a pure environment, and I've grown to know Rich over the years," Green said. "We've become very close. When you really take a step back and actually study what is going on, he checks every box that a player would want in an agent. So, why not?

"Some are afraid of what people will think or what will be said. That's not the case for me."

Draymond is a minority owner in LeBron's multimedia site "Uninterrupted" and could certainly look to grow his brand as more than a basketball player.

On the court, Green is averaging 7.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season for the Warriors.