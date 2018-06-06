Draymond Green says Andrew Bogut taught him how to play NBA defense

Andrew Bogut was the anchor of the 2015 champion Golden State Warriors — and if he doesn’t get injured halfway through the 2016 Finals that may have turned out differently as well. The Australian big man was never a high flier who came screaming in from the weakside to block a shot into the third row, rather he was just smart — always in the right position, always reading the play well, anticipating, and being one step ahead of the offense and shutting off lanes to the basket.

Bogut joined the Warriors for the 2012-13 season, the same season they brought in one Draymond Green.

Green credited Bogut with teaching him how to play NBA defense, speaking to Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell in an interview for ABC/ESPN (which is broadcasting The Finals).