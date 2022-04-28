What Draymond Green said to Nikola Jokic after Warriors eliminated Nuggets

What Draymond said to Jokić after Dubs eliminated Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green and Nikola Jokić battled for five tense NBA playoff games over the last two weeks.

But as soon as the Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets with a come-from-behind 102-98 win in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Chase Center on Wednesday night, there was nothing but love between the two NBA stars.

Immediately after the final buzzer, Green and Jokić shared an embrace on the court. When Draymond sat down at the podium to talk to reporters, he was asked what the conversation was about.

"I just told him 'Thank you for making me better,'" Green said. "It's absolutely incredible to play against a guy like that. Incredible, incredible talent. So 'Thank you for making me better.' It's an honor and pleasure to play against someone so talented and so skilled. And usually when you have guys that talented and that skilled, they are a little soft. He's far, far from soft. He's an absolutely incredible player."

Draymond's message to JokiÄ‡: "Thank you for making me better" pic.twitter.com/zXw0ZwLmH5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

Jokić did everything in his power to give the shorthanded Nuggets a chance against the No. 3 seeded Warriors. In Game 5 alone, the reigning NBA MVP finished with 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists. Jokić scored 37 points apiece in Game 3 and Game 4.

In the end, Green and the Warriors were too much for the Nuggets, who were playing without Jamal Murray (ACL recovery) and Michael Porter Jr. (back injury). Draymond scored 11 points, dished out six assists, grabbed two rebounds and was a plus-12 in Game 5.

Story continues

Jokić could win his second straight NBA MVP this season and he played like the best center in the league during the five-game series. Green knows that the competition made him better and will prepare him for the Warriors' next series against either the Memphis Grizzlies or Minnesota Timberwolves.

Game recognizes game.