Draymond Green ruled out of Warriors-Lakers with left ankle sprain

Talk about adding injury to insult.

Draymond Green was forced to leave late in the first half of the Warriors' game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Sunday night and was ruled out by the team at the beginning of the third quarter with a sprained left ankle.

Here's the play where Draymond rolled his left ankle pic.twitter.com/yCFVOIGOIO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 1, 2021

Draymond Green (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2021

With under five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Green contested a driving layup by Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and after coming down, the Warriors' forward rolled his ankle.

He hobbled down the court and eventually was replaced by Juan Toscano-Anderson when the Warriors called a timeout.

When Green left the game, the Warriors were down 60-31 to the Lakers.

Before exiting the game, Green had six points, two assists and one rebound in 13 minutes of action.

It's unclear how severe Green's injury is, but it puts a damper on a strong month for the three-time NBA All-Star. He entered Sunday's game leading the league in assists in February with 147. He likely will be passed by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young by the end of the night, but it's still an impressive feat for the forward, who doubles as a center from time to time.

If Green's injury forces him to miss time, the good news is that the All-Star break is coming next weekend, so he will have time to rest before the Warriors open the second half of the season on March 11 against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.