Draymond Green, Rodney McGruder embrace 10 months after infamous feud

The beef between Warriors star Draymond Green and Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder has thawed.

Nearly 10 months after he had a run-in with Juan Toscano-Anderson that led to a war of words with Green and Klay Thompson, McGruder was seen talking to Draymond before the start of the second half between the Warriors and Pistons. Neither played in Golden State's 105-102 win over Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

Draymond and Rodney McGruder had a conversation before the start of the second half pic.twitter.com/sk7fie9zKK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2021

Back on Jan. 30, following a Warriors' win over the Pistons at Chase Center in San Francisco, McGruder and Toscano-Anderson exchanged words as the teams were headed to their respective locker rooms. Thompson, who was recovering from a torn right Achilles, was on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast and had an epic response to the incident.

When speaking to reporters after the game in January, Green was asked about what happened with McGruder after the game.

"I don’t know. I was in the locker room. But apparently he was taking up for Wayne Ellington," Green told reporters in January on a video conference call. "When the f--k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy? I don’t know, man, everybody in the league tough these days. It’s crazy. I’ve seen a lot of tough guys this year. I don’t understand it. And don’t nobody do anything. Like if you really wanted to do something, you could have done it. Walking over there talking s--t like he a tough guy. Get the hell outta here. F---ing tough guy Rodney. Tough guy. Also, I’m rocking with Juan T. Juan T was about to bring that Town Bidness s--t out on him. Yeah, I’m rocking with Juan T on that one anyway.

"Also I think it was something Juan said in the first or second quarter to Wayne Ellington. You got nothing better to do that you’re still thinking of something from the first or second quarter when you weren’t in the game. So apparently, Wayne Ellington must have went over to the bench. I guess he went and told McGruder because he hadn’t been in the game. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s too many tough guys in the league these days for me. But I know no one scared of no damn Rodney McGruder, like f---ing kidding me? Insane. But Klay said it best. Klay said it best. Leave it at that."

Cooler heads appear to have prevailed.

Green launched his new podcast this week, and at the end of the first show, he was asked to provide compliments about people selected by his producer. When he was asked to compliment McGruder, the three-time NBA champion said this:

"Rodney McGruder was a hell of a basketball player at Kansas State, and he carved out a decent NBA career for himself," Green said in the podcast that was released Thursday. "I definitely didn't like what happened with our team, what was it, last year? But Rodney McGruder, I've always respected as a basketball player. Hard nosed. He got it out the mud, so I'll always have a respect for that. Any guy who gets it out the mud. So that's my compliment for Rodney McGruder."

Based on his comments Thursday and the embrace between Green and McGruder on Friday, the feud is over between the two sides.