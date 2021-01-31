Draymond Green rips Rodney McGruder after Warriors-Pistons incident

Draymond rips Pistons' McGruder after postgame incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green clearly isn't a fan of Detroit Pistons backup guard Rodney McGruder.

The Warriors forward unloaded on the fifth-year pro after the Warriors' 118-91 win Saturday night because of a postgame incident involving Juan Toscano-Anderson and McGruder as the two teams were leaving the court.

"I don’t know. I was in the locker room. But apparently he was taking up for Wayne Ellington," Green told reporters on a video conference call. "When the f--k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy? I don’t know, man, everybody in the league tough these days. It’s crazy. I’ve seen a lot of tough guys this year. I don’t understand it. And don’t nobody do anything. Like if you really wanted to do something, you could have done it. Walking over there talking s--t like he a tough guy. Get the hell outta here. F---ing tough guy Rodney. Tough guy. Also, I’m rocking with Juan T. Juan T was about to bring that Town Bidness s--t out on him. Yeah, I’m rocking with Juan T on that one anyway.

"Also I think it was something Juan said in the first or second quarter to Wayne Ellington. You got nothing better to do that you’re still thinking of something from the first or second quarter when you weren’t in the game. So apparently, Wayne Ellington must have went over to the bench. I guess he went and told McGruder because he hadn’t been in the game. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s too many tough guys in the league these days for me. But I know no one scared of no damn Rodney McGruder, like f---ing kidding me? Insane. But Klay said it best. Klay said it best. Leave it at that."

As the Warriors and Pistons were heading to their locker rooms following the game, McGruder was seen approaching the Golden State bench. A few words were exchanged and cooler heads prevailed.

Injured Warriors forward Klay Thompson was part of the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast while the incident was happening and had an incredible response to what was going on.

But as Green references, it appears McGruder had a few words for Toscano-Anderson.

Toscano-Anderson appreciated Green coming to his defense.

It's still unclear what caused McGruder to approach Toscano-Anderson and the Warriors bench, but it's clear Green thinks it was all for show.