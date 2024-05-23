Draymond Green reveals one player he would ‘love’ to play with

Draymond Green has shared a locker room with some of the greatest players of his generation. The Golden State Warriors veteran has also faced off against some legendary talents. However, it would appear that there is one player the veteran forward wishes he had been teammates with during his career.

When speaking on a recent episode of Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘The Big Podcast,’ Green admitted that he would love to share the court with LeBron James as a teammate. He noted that he would like to study LeBron’s approach to the game and his day-to-day routine.

“I would love to play with Bron,” Green said. “Not necessarily I want to be on this NBA team, but I would have loved the opportunity to play together because I want to see how his mind works on a day-to-day basis in the basketball setting. I would have loved the opportunity to just see on a day-to-day basis how his mind works like, when something is going on where there’s adjustment that need to be made, how you process that, what’s your process like, the things you go through, how you land here or land there.”

Green’s friendship with LeBron is well-documented. He also clarified that his comments didn’t necessarily mean he wanted to team up with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Rather, he would like to experience being a teammate with him.

Nevertheless, both stars are likely to remain in their current situations and could end up retiring with their respective teams. So, unless Green is called into the Team USA Olympic roster at the last minute, we will unlikely see them team up on the same roster.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire