Draymond Green reveals most important thing he learned from Andrew Bogut

Draymond Green is very much looking forward to playing alongside Andrew Bogut again.

"I'm excited. I think it will be great for us," the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year told reporters on Wednesday. "I didn't foresee this happening, but I'm excited as hell about it."

Draymond, in particular, is pumped because he learned a lot from Bogut during their first stint together. In March 2012, the Warriors traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. Three months later, they selected Draymond 35th overall.

Draymond began soaking up knowledge immediately.

"The first day I got here, he kind of showed me how you can guard the post in the NBA," Draymond discussed. "I had no clue. Leaving college, you kind of got to guard the post with your chest, which is ridiculous. In the NBA, you get torched guarding the post with your chest.

"Then, just different defensvie rotations."

But one thing stands out above all else.

"Most importantly, (he taught me) how to communicate on that side of the ball," Draymond revealed.

But when you're as smart as Draymond and Bogut, sometimes you don't need to talk to get defensive stops.

As Draymond explained to Tim Kawakami back in April 2017:

"We were so in tune together that, as much as we did talk, there were times where I wouldn't say nothing, he wouldn't say nothing, and it would just work out. Because we knew how to read each other and play off each other. Having Bogut there was kind of like a free pass to take chances and know that he's going to cover up for my mistakes."

Now that Bogut is 34 years old, it's unlikely that he will be able to consistently cover up any mistakes Draymond might make.

But it's certainly going to be fun watching those two work together again.

