Draymond Green rejects Tristan Thompson’s handshake, essentially calls Cavaliers big soft (video)

Draymond Green appeared to troll LeBron James with his shirt at the Warriors’ championship parade.

Green’s words definitely targeted Cavaliers big Tristan Thompson.

Thompson pushed the basketball into Green’s face face late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Green offered to meet Thompson in the streets.

Then, Green sharpened the rhetoric yesterday.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

"He tried to shake my hand. I said 'Tristan, we ain't cut the same.'" Dray not holding back





Green:

There’s a lot of guys in this league, they’re soft. We’re just cut from a different cloth.

We just ain’t cut the same. I told one of them dudes from the Cavs after the game. He tried to shake my hand. I said, “Tristan, we ain’t cut the same.”

This appears to be that moment:

This is very in-character for Green – being tougher than his opponent and then telling everyone about it.