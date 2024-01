Draymond Green reinstated from suspension, served 12 games for striking Suns C Jusuf Nurkic

Draymond Green's indefinite suspension wound up lasting 12 games.

The Golden State Warriors forward was reinstated by the NBA on Saturday, the league announced.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dlFtd7okI7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2024

