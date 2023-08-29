Draymond Green reacts to sprinter Noah Lyles ‘world champions’ comment

Over the weekend, American sprinter Noah Lyles won the 100 and 200-meter world titles at the World Athletics Championships. Lyles also anchored the American 4×100 meter relay to another win at the World Athletics Championship. Following his sweep of races in Budapest, the decorated sprinter took aim at the NBA.

In his press conference, Lyles criticized the NBA and the NBA Finals for coining the league’s champion “world champions.”

You know the thing that hurts me the most? I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘World Champion’ on their heads. World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times. But that ain’t the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting and thriving and putting on a flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.

"World champion of what? The United States?" Track and Field star Noah Lyles on NBA champs calling themselves World Champs.

Following his comments, many stars from around the NBA spoke up, including a member of the Golden State Warriors. On Instagram, Draymond Green responded to the clip of Lyles’ criticism. Green commented, “When being smart goes wrong.”

"When being smart goes wrong." Draymond Green's response to USA sprinter Noah Lyles

Players and the NBA prides itself on being a global league. The NBA’s international star power was on display in the latest edition of the NBA Finals when Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the Denver Nuggets to the title. In 2023, nine international players earned All-Star nods.

Along with Green, Phoenix Suns All-Star forward Kevin Durant, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard were some of the other NBA stars to respond to Lyles.

