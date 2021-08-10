Draymond Green reacts to Nico Mannion leaving Warriors for Italy

Draymond reacts to Mannion leaving Warriors for Italian team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nico Mannion will be playing for Virtus Bologna in Italy next season.

That news surfaced Tuesday morning.

Draymond Green a couple hours later reacted to Mannion's decision with some comments on Instagram:

Draymond clearly believes the 20-year-old is doing the right thing for his career.

Mannion's agent, Bill Duffy, told ESPN's Jordan Schultz that his client definitely intends to come back to the NBA in the not-so-distant future.

So it's possible that Mannion plays for the Warriors during the 2022-23 season.

Golden State selected the Arizona product with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Mannion -- who was on a two-way contract last year -- appeared in 30 games with Golden State and nine games with Santa Cruz.

He averaged 19.3 points, 6.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals with Santa Cruz in the G League bubble, while shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Mannion played for Italy during the Tokyo Olympics.

