Draymond Green reacts to Klay Thompson's healing swim in San Francisco Bay

Draymond has great reaction to Klay's healing swim in SF Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For many who live in the San Francisco Bay Area, they can relate to Warriors star Klay Thompson when he went to the ocean in search of its healing powers.

When the Warriors returned to town Saturday following their incredible NBA Finals Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Thompson's first order of business was to get on his boat and ride out into the Bay.

The struggling shooting guard was looking to refresh his mind, body and soul ahead of Game 5 of the Finals at Chase Center on Monday night.

A day later, Draymond Green was asked about what he thought of Thompson's dip in the frigid Bay Area waters.

"I think the ocean is very refreshing," Green told reporters with a wry smile on his face. "I'm not a hop-in-the-ocean in San Francisco or anywhere around San Francisco-type of person. But I absolutely do love the ocean. It's definitely refreshing. That's his safe haven and he enjoys that. So it's absolutely great to see him indulging in what he enjoys and what helps him be him."

While the Warriors have managed to tie the Finals at two-games-apiece with a pivotal home game looming, Thompson hasn't been playing up to his standards. He's averaging 17.3 points per game in the series, but he's shooting 35.8 percent from the field and has made just 13 of his 38 3-point attempts (34.2 percent).

Thompson and the Warriors hope that his swimming session will lead to a breakout Game 5 against the Celtics.

As for Green, since he won't jump in the Bay to decompress, what does he usually do after returning from a long road trip and cross-country flight?

"I try to get my body moving after the flight, get a sweat, get some work in and spend time with my family," Green said. "That's it for me."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast