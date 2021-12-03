Draymond Green reacts to historic Grizzlies-Thunder 73-point spread

Draymond's unique reaction to Grizzlies' historic win vs. OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a night to forget on Thursday.

The Memphis Grizzlies throttled the Thunder 152-79, a 73-point win that set a record for the largest margin of victory in NBA history.

Warriors forward Draymond Green could not help but tweet about the result, and even said, perhaps jokingly, that the Thunder should be fined for losing by so much.

73 points?!?! That’s a fine — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 3, 2021

While fines are never instituted from the league for on-court performances like a blowout loss, Green surely believes some sort of punishment might be deserved.

Green and the Warriors have been on the other side of plenty of blowout wins during their dynastic run from 2014-2019, which included a 50-point beatdown of the Grizzlies on Nov. 2, 2015 and plenty of other 40-plus point victories. The Warriors' franchise record for largest margin of victory is 62, a 153-91 throttling of the Kings on Nov. 2, 1991.

On the other side, the Warriors just last season, playing without Green and superstar Steph Curry, lost 130-77 to the Toronto Raptors on April 3, a 53-point loss that was their second-worst in franchise history. Golden State's worst defeat ever came back in 1972 to Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and the Los Angeles Lakers, who beat the Warriors 162-99 -- a 63-point shellacking.

Fine or not, sometimes when it's not your night, it's just not your night.

