Draymond Green reacts to Damian Lillard’s 50 point effort vs. New Orleans Pelicans

On Tuesday night, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers took center stage with a battle against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Although the Pelicans carried a 13 point lead into the fourth quarter, the clock showed “Dame Time” in Portland.

The six-time All-Star guard took over in the final 12 minutes, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Trail Blazers to a comeback win over the Pelicans, 125-124.

Lillard finished the contest with a blistering 50 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field with 10 assists and six rebounds in 41 minutes. The long-distance specialist drilled six triples on 13 attempts from beyond the arc.

Following Lillard’s heroic comeback effort, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green chimed in on social media.

Via @Money23Green on Twitter:

50! Dame unreal! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 17, 2021

50 on 20 shots is absurd! 🤯 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 17, 2021

Along with praise for Lillard’s scorching run against the Pelicans, Green had a shout-out for Carmelo Anthony.

And Melo been looking a lot like… Melo! 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 17, 2021

Anthony finished the contest with nine points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field with six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 30 minutes off the bench. In his 17th season, the veteran forward is averaging 14.2 points on 41.5% shooting from the floor with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

Lillard, Anthony and the Blazers currently sit three spots above the Warriors in the Western Conference standings.

