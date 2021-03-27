Draymond Green reacts to Clippers acquiring Rajon Rondo in trade with Hawks for Lou Williams

On Thursday, the NBA capped the 2021 deadline day with a flurry of moves. Blockbuster deals that included players like Aaron Gordon. Norman Powell, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Victor Oladipo went down across the NBA.

Following a busy day of moves, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter. The Golden State Warriors forward had praise after the Los Angeles Clippers acquired Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks for former Sixth-Man of the Year Lou Williams and two future second-round picks.

Via @Money23Green on Twitter:

Rondo to the clippers…. best trade today — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 25, 2021

Oh they lost Lou will… that’s tough. But Rondo still great trade. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 25, 2021

In 27 games with the Hawks, Rondo is averaging 3.9 points on 40% shooting from the field with 3.5 assists and two rebounds in 14.9 minutes off the bench.

Rondo will likely play a role in the Clippers’ push towards the postseason. The 34-year-old has registered nine appearances in the playoffs with five different times. During his career, Rondo is averaging 13.3 points on 44.4% shooting from the floor with nine assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

During the Lakers’ run to the championship in 2020, Rondo averaged 8.9 points on 45.5% shooting from the field with 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes off the bench in the Orlando bubble postseason.

Prior to the deadline coming to a close, the Warriors got involved in the action with a pair of trades. The Warriors traded Marquese Chriss to the San Antonio Spurs for Cady Lalanne and Brad Wanamaker to the Charlotte Hornets for cash considerations.

Related

3 things to know: Warriors slide continues with rough loss to Hawks, 124-108 Watch: Nico Mannion ends third quarter vs. Hawks with steal and buzzer beater from beyond the arc Warriors cap 2021 NBA trade deadline with two deals, moving Marquese Chriss and Brad Wanamaker

Story continues

List