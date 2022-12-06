Draymond Green reacts to Bennedict Mathurin yanking Steph Curry's leg

Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors.

His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who have been noticeably more whistle-blown prone when Green is on the floor.

But lack of inconsistency from officials has been a growing area of concern around the league this season, and it was a point of emphasis in the Warriors’ 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers Monday night.

With just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin fell to the floor while trying to rebound the ball. Another Indiana rookie, Kendall Brown, got the offensive board and laid the ball in for an easy two points.

But Mathurin remained on the floor with Warriors star Steph Curry standing over him. After the shot went in, the rest of the players ran to the other side of the court -- except Mathurin and Curry.

Mathurin, who still was on the floor, appeared to grab and hold onto Curry's right leg while Green inbounded the ball.

After obviously and understandably being puzzled, Curry grew visibly frustrated and even Green tried to get the attention of the officials to point out what was going on.

But no call was ever made.

A fan watching noticed the play and called it out on Twitter, implying it would have been a different story if that was Green holding an opposing player's leg.

Green actually responded to the tweet later, calling the incident "wild".

Wild but I got a lot of respect for the rook. Bad moment https://t.co/ch76xmJOsN — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 6, 2022

However, Green was more understanding of the situation and said he has a lot of respect for the 20-year-old Mathurin.

The 6-foot-6 rookie guard is averaging 18.3 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 from deep, along with 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his first year in the league.

Aside from his impressive numbers so far, Mathurin already has gained the respect of a four-time NBA champion, which speaks louder than anything else on its own.

