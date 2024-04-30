Draymond Green reacts to Anthony Edwards’ performance in Game 4 vs. Suns

On Monday, Anthony Edwards took over the NBA playoffs with another must-see performance from the Minnesota Timberwolves breakout star.

While the Phoenix Suns were down 3-0 facing elimination, Devin Booker recorded 49 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field with six assists and five rebounds in 45 minutes. Yet, it still wasn’t enough to hold off Edwards and the Timberwolves.

On the way to a sweep of the Suns, Edwards tallied 40 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field with nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 41 minutes.

Edwards put an exclamation mark on his performance with an explosive dunk through traffic against the Suns.

Via @NBA on Twitter:

ANTHONY EDWARDS ARE YOU SERIOUS 🤯🤯🤯 WOLVES UP 4 WITH 2 MINUTES REMAINING ON TNT pic.twitter.com/P1DX4w8Cj4 — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2024

While his dunk silenced the crowd in Phoenix, it had Twitter buzzing with different reactions. Warriors forward Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with a reaction to Edwards’ impressive performance on Monday.

Via @Money23Green on Twitter:

🐜 cooking!! 😱 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 29, 2024

Behind Edwards, the Timberwolves held off the Suns to secure a 122-116 win on Monday to complete the 4-0 sweep in round one of the postseason.

During Round 1 against the Suns, Edwards averaged 31 points on 51.2% from the field and 43.8% from deep to go along with eight rebounds and 6.3 assists.

