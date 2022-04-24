Draymond Green reacts to another Grizzlies-Timberwolves protestor

Draymond reacts to another Grizzlies-Timberwolves protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the third time since the end of the regular season, a Minnesota Timberwolves game was interrupted by a protestor.

The latest incident happened Saturday night during Game 4 between the Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center.

A minute into the third quarter, with play still going on, a fan sitting close to the Timberwolves bench attempted to run on the court but was quickly tackled by an alert security guard.

Here's the whole protest thing - Protesters sitting right behind Glen Taylor before one ran out on the floor pic.twitter.com/yw9AJGWqKM — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 24, 2022

That really was an incredible tackle by the security guard. If not for her quick action, the protestor might have been able to harm a player on the court.

Another protestor was removed from the stands.

Close up angle of a spectator being removed from Wolves-Grizz



(via @MichaelVPina)pic.twitter.com/OU1l6eJ7sO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2022

Warriors forward Draymond Green was watching everything unfold and he shared his thoughts on what needs to happen as the apparent protests against Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor continue.

They have to start prosecuting these people. Only a matter of time before someone hit them. Then the athlete gets sued. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 24, 2022

During Game 1 of the Grizzlies-Timberwolves series, a woman chained herself to one of the stanchions.

She chained herself to the basket stanchion pic.twitter.com/fAbi6uREdR — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) April 16, 2022

The first notable protest happened during the Timberwolves' play-in game against the LA Clippers on April 12 when a woman attempted to glue her hand to the court under one of the baskets.

A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game pic.twitter.com/RreK0kjPSG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022

The series of protests appear to be in response to an animal rights group releasing footage from a factory egg factory owned by Taylor in which chickens are subject to mass killings.

If Green and the Warriors can close out the Denver Nuggets in their first-round playoff series, they will face the winner of the Grizzlies-Timberwolves series.

