Draymond Green progressing in recovery from ankle injury

Draymond Green missed the Golden State Warriors preseason schedule due to an ankle sprain. The veteran forward has now begun working his way back to fitness and recently began participating in three-on-three workouts. According to Steve Kerr, the next step will be for Green to begin working out in a five-on-five setting.

The Warriors will likely hope Green can return to the rotation during the opening weeks of the upcoming season. The veteran forward is one of the most impactful members of the rotation and is often relied upon to set the tone defensively. Nevertheless, Kerr will want to be cautious with Green, as he takes a long-term view of the season rather than focusing on the immediate slate of games.

“Draymond Green participated in 3-on-3 action for the first time today,” ESPN’s Kendra Andrews wrote on Twitter. “He came through it well, Kerr said, but there is still work for him to do before being ready to play in a game. 5-on-5 is the next must. Warriors are off tomorrow, but will practice Sunday.”

Green recently signed a new four-year $100 million deal to remain with the Warriors. He will likely slide straight back into the starting five when healthy, as Golden State looks to play a highly skilled rotation to compensate for their lack of size in the middle of the floor.

With the Warriors set to practice again on Sunday, Green will get an opportunity to step up his recovery and put himself in contention to face the Phoenix Suns on October 24. However, that game may come too soon for the All-Star forward, especially if he needs some conditioning work.

