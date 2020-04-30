Draymond Green pokes fun at Klay Thompson's old Rio Olympics ID photo

The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio don't feel like they took place that long ago. Until you see a photo of Klay Thompson that was used for his access pass.

Draymond Green, apparently, wasn't a big fan of it:

In Klay's defense, any time you have to have your photo printed on any sort of identification, it doesn't turn out great. Most of the time, they instruct you to not smile.

We're sure Klay didn't mind, however. He and the rest of the Warriors' representatives on the U.S. Men's Basketball Team won the gold medal that year with a 96-66 win over Serbia.

Klay and Draymond were a big part of that victory -- as was former Warriors star Kevin Durant. KD had 19.4 points per game as they ran away with the hardware and went a perfect 8-0 throughout the tournament.

Nothing "weak" about that.

