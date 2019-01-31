Draymond Green playing best ball of career? Steve Kerr makes bold statement originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

During the 2015-16 season, Draymond Green averaged career highs in points (14.0), rebounds (9.5), assists (7.4), field goal percentage (49.0) and 3-point percentage (38.8).

He received his first All-Star nod, made Second-Team All-NBA, was runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, and probably would have been Finals MVP had the Warriors won Game 7 (remember when he racked up 32 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists?)

It was without a doubt the best season of his career, which is why it was interesting to hear Steve Kerr make the following declaration after practice on Wednesday:

"He's playing as well as I've ever seen him play," the head coach told reporters. "The assist-to-turnover ratio is spectacular -- kind of unheard of. It's not just the assists -- it's the push, it's the constant pressure he's putting on the defense. And then picking up the ball if nothing's there and then moving it on.

"It's a highly underrated skill in the NBA because just being able to force the defense to react ... so even on these possessions where he's not getting assists, he's putting our offense in position score and to attack."

Following the Warriors' blowout loss to the Lakers on Christmas Day -- when Draymond airballed a 3-pointer, committed four turnovers and fouled out -- did you think that just a month later Kerr would say something like this?

Since then, the three-time All-Star is averaging 7.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists (and only 1.9 turnovers), 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 43.5 percent overall and 31.4 percent from deep.

Those numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, and don't stand up to the 13.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks Draymond averaged through the first two rounds of last year's playoffs.

But Draymond's value and impact go beyond the box score and Kerr probably just wanted to publicly praise the guy who has taken his fair share of criticism this season both internally and externally.

You aren't going to find a bigger Draymond supporter than yours truly, and you can expect him to play some incredible basketball moving forward. But let's just say that I respectfully disagree with Kerr in this instance...

On a more important note -- today we learned that Draymond's favorite fruit is the orange and his favorite vegetable is zuchinni. He also dominated this game:

