Draymond Green pep talk helped lead to Steve Kerr fist pump vs. Hornets

Draymond pep talk led to Kerr's massive fist pump vs. Hornets

During the Warriors' win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 21, Steve Kerr had to give Draymond Green a pep talk to get the star forward re-energized.

On Wednesday night at Chase Center during the Warriors' 114-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets, it was Green telling his coach to get locked into the game and it led to a massive second-half fist pump from Kerr.

Steve Kerr was FIRED UP pic.twitter.com/fPHspuqIFA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2021

"The first quarter, I was so disgusted with our play I was pouting, and my body language was terrible," Kerr said when asked about the fist pump after the win. "Draymond even told me that, and I was kind of embarrassed. I was like, ‘you know what, you’re right.’ After all the turnovers, I'm just setting there like, 'Fine. Whatever.' You know? Acting like they were on their own out there. It was not my best moment as a coach and so it was great for Draymond to remind me that they need my energy too. So maybe that fist pump came after Draymond mentioned that."

The Warriors did get off to a sloppy start Wednesday, turning the ball over seven times in the first quarter and trailing 26-21.

But with Jordan Poole on fire from the opening tip, the Warriors were able to weather their early-game issues and beat a young Hornets team to move to 6-1 on the season.

With Steph Curry feeling under the weather Wednesday, Poole led the way with 31 points while Damion Lee (15) and Gary Payton II (14) gave Golden State good minutes off the bench.

The Warriors will take the floor again Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, and there's no doubt Kerr will bring the juice.