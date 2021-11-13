Draymond Green in 'passer's paradise' with Warriors' lob threats

Draymond in 'passer's paradise' with Warriors' lob threats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As long as the Warriors have Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, they're going to be thought of as a jump-shooting team. That's a label they've worn with pride through proving doubters wrong on their way to multiple championships. But this current Warriors team? They're more than that.

They bring a different dimension to the table.

These Warriors can get up. They have bounce. They have hops. They have supreme athletes who defy the laws of gravity. For every backbreaking 3-pointer they've drained, it seems there have been nearly as many thunderous dunks and alley-oops.

And there were a bunch more in Friday's 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls.

GP2 showing off on both ends of the court 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KP777FdMcA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

Draymond Express coming through 🚂 pic.twitter.com/jgJJfifMzF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

Andre on the break ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fqIgQ2zIWF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

THROW IT DOWN, KUMINGA pic.twitter.com/6OlOsdWbwv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

KUMINGA WITH ANOTHER SLAM pic.twitter.com/0G5mu9TQVd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

Draymond Green, who frequently is on the distributing end of those slams, spoke about the joy of having so many lob threats at his disposal.

"It's very enjoyable, especially for me, someone who likes to pass the ball," Green told Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike after the win. "To have guys like [Gary Payton II], Andre [Iguodala], [Jonathan Kuminga], [Andrew Wiggins], who's going up top and getting those lobs, it's fun. It's like a passer's paradise for me. I'm enjoying it, but we need to continue to improve. Our defense was great tonight in that second half. We continue to build up on that, we get out in transition and then you start to see those highlight plays."

In Curry and Thompson, the Warriors still have the two greatest shooters on the planet. But now they've got an arsenal of vertical spacers, too.

