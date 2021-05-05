Draymond Green on pace to make NBA history with unique stat line

Draymond on pace to make NBA history with unique stat line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is a very unique basketball player.

And the stats he is amassing this season highlight how the three-time NBA champion truly is one of a kind.

Draymond through 58 games is averaging 6.7 points (387 total), 8.7 assists (506 total) and 7.1 rebounds (410 total).

This means he is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to rack up more assists than points AND more rebounds than points for somebody who scored at least 200 points that season, per Sportradar.

Pretty wild stuff.

Draymond almost accomplished this back in 2018-19 when he registered 486 points, 481 rebounds and 454 assists.

"Draymond is amazing," Steve Kerr told the media Tuesday night after the Warriors' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. "Night after night he's playing at such a high level at both ends of the floor.

"Leading our team emotionally -- he's just been amazing."

Draymond Green the last minute or so:



-Drills the 3 to make it 95-92 Warriors

-Beautiful fake DHO, drives and passes to Bazemore for the wide open corner 3 = 98-95 Warriors

-Rips the ball away from Zion on the postup



(the guy still is special) — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 5, 2021

Yours truly cannot wait to see what Draymond has in store next season when Klay Thompson returns and the Warriors presumably vault themselves back into championship contention again.

