Draymond Green now one technical foul away from automatic suspension

Don't expect Draymond Green to say much to the officials during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Green picked up his sixth technical foul of the playoffs during the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, leaving him one away from an automatic suspension. If he were to be assessed another technical Thursday, he would be ineligible to play in a winner-take-all Game 7, if the Warriors are able to force it.

Back in 2016, Green was given an automatic one-game suspension for flagrant foul accumulation, which played a critical role in the Cleveland Cavaliers erasing a three-games-to-one Finals deficit on their way to the championship. That is perhaps the biggest reason why the Warriors aren't currently going for their fifth consecutive league title.

As such, Green knows how indispensable he is to the Warriors' success, particularly after Kevin Durant was lost to an Achilles injury Monday night.

Green has proven he has the ability to toe the line when it comes to his tendency to pick up technical fouls for often riding the officials too hard. Back on March 24 in a controversial overtime loss to the Timberwolves, Green was assessed his 15th technical foul of the regular season, leaving him one short of an automatic one-game suspension.

That suspension never occurred, as Green played out the remainder of the regular season without being assessed another technical. He did the same sort of thing the season prior, too.

So, Green will have to keep his emotions in check when Game 6 -- the final game ever at Oracle Arena -- tips off. Because if the already-short-handed Warriors manage to force a Game 7, they're going to need him.