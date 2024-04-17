Draymond Green with the nice feed

Officials ruled Green's actions only a common foul.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Warriors overcoming Draymond Green’s ejection, the timetable on Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery, the Timberwolves’ sale blowing up and much more.
The Blue Devils are losing the top four scorers from their Elite Eight team.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
The Eagles love to set the going rate for a position. DeVonta Smith's extension is the latest.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.