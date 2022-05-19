Draymond Green, NBA Twitter hyped after incredible block in West finals Game 1

Draymond, Twitter hyped after massive block on Finney-Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors played lockdown defense against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Chase Center on Wednesday, and one of the final plays of the period personified that.

With five seconds remaining, Dorian Finney-Smith thought he had a wide-open 3-pointer, but Draymond Green had other ideas.

Green and Steph Curry closed out on Finney-Smith and the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year managed to block the 3-point attempt.

Needless to say, Green was fired up after the incredible defensive play.

Draymondâ€™s reaction after the block ðŸ—£ðŸ—£ðŸ—£ pic.twitter.com/fpO9z6ng0P — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 19, 2022

Dallas went 3-of-19 from 3-point range in the first quarter and the Warriors took a 10-point lead into the second quarter.

Green's block was so spectacular, NBA Twitter couldn't contain its excitement.

That Draymond close-out and block was INCREDIBLE — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) May 19, 2022

Wow draymond — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) May 19, 2022

What a block by draymond. He had that play diagnosed, weakside corner... — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 19, 2022

Draymond blocks DFS's corner 3 and gets the Dubs crowd HYPED. Warriors lead 28-18 after one. — Sandeep Chandok (@sandeepchandok) May 19, 2022

I love fired up Dray. He makes me want to run through a wall. I can only imagine how his teammates feel. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 19, 2022

if draymond green were closing out on me I would turn into a puddle — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 19, 2022

Draymond was made for center stage — Guy Haberman (@GuyHaberman) May 19, 2022

After a lackluster first five games of the second-round NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Green has stepped up his game. He had 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in the Warriors' Game 6 close-out win and he brought that same intensity in the series-opener against the Mavericks.