Draymond Green, NBA Twitter hyped after incredible block in West finals Game 1
The Warriors played lockdown defense against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Chase Center on Wednesday, and one of the final plays of the period personified that.
With five seconds remaining, Dorian Finney-Smith thought he had a wide-open 3-pointer, but Draymond Green had other ideas.
Green and Steph Curry closed out on Finney-Smith and the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year managed to block the 3-point attempt.
Needless to say, Green was fired up after the incredible defensive play.
Dallas went 3-of-19 from 3-point range in the first quarter and the Warriors took a 10-point lead into the second quarter.
Green's block was so spectacular, NBA Twitter couldn't contain its excitement.
After a lackluster first five games of the second-round NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Green has stepped up his game. He had 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in the Warriors' Game 6 close-out win and he brought that same intensity in the series-opener against the Mavericks.