Draymond Green named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green has been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Team.

Green is joined by Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday on the NBA All-Defensive first team, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

This is the sixth time in Green’s career that he was named to the NBA All-Defensive team, with this being the fourth time he was a first-teamer.

