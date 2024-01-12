Draymond Green to miss Warriors game vs. Bulls

Draymond Green will not suit up for the Golden State Warriors when they face the Chicago Bulls on Friday (Jan. 12.) The veteran forward is still working himself back toward full fitness after his indefinite suspension. Moses Moody has also been ruled out of the contest with a left calf strain.

The Warriors have suffered back-to-back blowout losses. They will come into their game against the Bulls looking to steady the ship. However, after struggling to string wins together or build an identity this season, it’s going to take more than one game for the feel-good factor to re-appear.

Draymond Green remains out for the Warriors tomorrow in Chicago and Moses Moody has been ruled out with a left calf strain. Tough timing for Moody. He was back in the rotation and scored 21 in two straight games. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 11, 2024

Green’s return to the rotation is likely taking longer than anyone would like. However, once he’s back in the rotation, it’s fair to expect an uptick in performance levels on the defensive end, as his leadership and elite skillset should help sharpen an area where Golden State has struggled this season.

Yet, if Green’s return can’t stop the current slide, we may see the urgency for a trade begin to heat up.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire