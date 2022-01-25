Draymond Green to miss more time than expected?

The Warriors star had reportedly suffered a calf injury during warmups of that game in relation to a lingering lower back issue that continues to keep him on the shelf. According to ESPN insider Marc Spears, Stephen Curry and co. aren’t seeing Draymond Green return to the lineup anytime soon. In a recent appearance on NBA Today when he was asked to discussed the concern on Klay Thompson missing a game, Spears instead highlighted greater worry on Draymond. “I’m probably more concerned right now for Draymond Green. He still has another week before the Warriors reevaluate him. But right now, I keep hearing there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Source: R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Draymond missed 2 games before Christmas. The Warriors were 27-6 at that point. He’s basically played two games since Christmas. Warriors are 7-7 in that span.

He’s playing at All-NBA, DPOY level this year. If he’s out a while longer, the Warriors are obviously going to slip. – 10:04 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green and James Wiseman are out indefinitely, but the Warriors have no plans to add a center, per sources. Kevon Looney’s durable season is a major reason. theathletic.com/3085423/2022/0… – 2:09 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors beat the Jazz without Draymond Green for a second time. Utah didn’t have Donovan Mitchell tonight. Steph Curry still unable to find his shot (5/20 FG, 1/13 from 3), but GSW survives with defense and double-digit nights from Poole, Lee, Wiggins, Looney, Porter. – 10:46 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala is out tomorrow against the Jazz. Warriors already missing Draymond Green. Utah is without Donovan Mitchell. Rudy Gobert currently listed as questionable. – 1:29 AM

More on this storyline

“I’m wondering if perhaps this could go a little longer. He’s the heart and soul of this team. The same way we saw with Gobert’s absence, how much it’s hurt the Jazz, I think you’re seeing that with the Warriors right now. They need him on both ends of the court. It’s very uncertain when Draymond will be back.” -via Clutch Points / January 25, 2022

Anthony Slater: Draymond Green’s official injury designation has been changed from ‘calf tightness’ to ‘Left L5-S1; Disc — injury recovery’. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 17, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Draymond Green’s back/calf issue after discussing with Rick Celebrini last night: “The main thing is to be safe and cautious. It’s a long season. That’s my sense. That we’re being cautious.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 16, 2022