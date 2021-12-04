Draymond Green makes Warriors history with unique stat line vs. Suns

Draymond makes history in win vs. Suns with unique stat line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is certainly one of a kind.

The Warriors forward is one of the more unique players in the NBA, as highlighted by his historic stat line in Golden State's 118-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center.

Draymond with a Draymond-esque stat line:



9 PTS

9 REB

9 AST

6 STL

3 BLK



No one has had that exact statline since 1985 (furthest back our complete data for steals go). pic.twitter.com/UTyysa9pJM — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 4, 2021

No Warrior has ever had



9 points

9 rebounds

9 assists

6 steals

3 blocks



in a single game... until Dray did it tonight 😎 pic.twitter.com/Us0FYZR9bs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 4, 2021

Though he just barely missed out on a triple double, Draymond still got it done in nearly every aspect of the game.

He isn't known for putting up flashy scoring totals like Steph Curry or Jordan Poole, but Draymond has such a massive impact on both offense and defense. His six steals and three blocked shots on defense helped generate offense on the other end of the floor, as shown by his plus-25 rating Friday night.