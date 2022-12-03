Draymond Green makes great catch, layup on Steph Curry full-court pass

Touchdown Warriors: Draymond makes great catch on Steph pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green played tight end during Michigan State's 2011 spring game, and on Friday night, he looked like he had plenty of experience at the position.

Nearly four minutes into the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center, Green made an incredible catch on a full-court outlet pass by Steph Curry.

Green outjumped Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, tipped the ball to himself and converted the layup while drawing a foul.

Touchdown Warriors.

Green made the free throw to complete the three-point play.

Green's momentum from the play carried him into the Warriors' bench, where Moses Moody was doing the Heisman Trophy pose.

Moody hit the Heisman pose after Draymond Moss'd the defender ðŸˆ pic.twitter.com/119RzFJ67H — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 3, 2022

Green made the right decision picking basketball over football, but it's clear he had the skills to excel on the gridiron if he had chosen to go down that path.

