Draymond Green makes fun of Kendrick Perkins during Chet Holmgren interview

Draymond makes fun of Perk during Chet Holmgren interview

The Warriors' 2022 season is over, but that didn't stop Draymond Green from taking a few shots at one of his favorite punching bags, Kendrick Perkins.

During the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Perkins was on ESPN's set when they interviewed Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Holmgren going to Perkins' former team, ESPN host Malika Andrews noted that Perk is famous for giving pep talks. The ESPN analyst proceeded to offer advice to the former Gonzaga star.

"I'm just going to tell you to be ready," Perkins told Holmgren. "I know that you are. And when I say 'Be ready' when I think of the Oklahoma City Thunder, it's a first-class organization, from top to bottom, player performance, when you talk about guys like [vice president of human and player performance] Donnie Strack who's in the athletic department, [general manager] Sam Presti has put together not only a hell of a facility but a hell of a staff and you're going to love it. Just pay attention, just listen to what they say. They are going to guide you in the right direction."

Green fired off two tweets in reaction to the segment.

Athletic department? bozo ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 24, 2022

Perkins has been a critic of Green and the Warriors for a while, and Golden State's star forward hasn't backed down, responding on several occasions. Even Green's mom, Mary Babers-Green ripped Perkins.

Green's never going to back down from a chance to call out Perkins, with his tweets during the draft serving as the latest evidence.

