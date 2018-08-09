Draymond Green is mainly working on two things this offseason

The Warriors completed the sweep of the Cavs on June 8.

So it's been just over two months since Draymond Green played in an NBA game.

"This is about the time I get back to using the basketball and get back to moving around a lot," Draymond told Marc Spears of The Undefeated. "The time off was really much needed, but now it's time to get back out there about six weeks from training camp.

"It's time to rev it up a bit."

Training camp is scheduled to open on Sept. 25.

For those of you who miss the NBA terribly and wish the season started tomorrow, the 25th is 47 days away.

Is Draymond working on anything in particular as he prepares for the 2018-19 season?

"My body, most importantly," Draymond told The Undefeated. "I am just continuing to get my body into shape to withstand the long season and long playoff run.

"I also want to continue to improve on my jump shot."

Ah, yes. The jumper.

Last year, Draymond shot 30.1 percent from deep in the regular season, and dropped to 26.6 percent in the playoffs.

In 2016-17, he shot 30.8 percent from beyond the arc, but was 41 percent in the playoffs.

The year prior, the three-time All-Star had a career year from distance -- 38.8 percent.

The Warriors don't need Draymond to get back to that number, but 34 or 35 percent would have Steve Kerr thrilled...