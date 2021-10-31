Draymond Green loves NBA getting rid of 'bulls--t' foul-baiting calls

Draymond loves NBA getting rid of 'bulls--t' foul-baiting calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Some of the NBA's biggest stars, like Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, are shooting fewer free throws so far this season than they have in the past. That's a byproduct of NBA referees not calling fouls on shots when the offensive player initiates the contact.

During his press conference after the Warriors' 103-82 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at Chase Center, Draymond Green made sure to tell everyone how much he loves the rule change.

"Can I also say how satisfying it has been to watch the game of basketball without all those bulls--t calls?" Green said. "I'm sorry. I'm not supposed to curse in interviews, right? Can I say how satisfying it is to watch the game without all those terrible calls? That guys [are] cheating the game and grabbing guys and getting the foul. I've been really enjoying watching basketball this year.

"I kind of had stopped watching the NBA a bit because it was too much flailing and flopping and guys cheating the game to get free throws. I think that's been great and I would be remissed if I didn't mention that. I think that has been fantastic."

Draymond is happy about the rule changes in the NBA this season 😅 pic.twitter.com/IgfF3etBM1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2021

Harden is averaging 5.7 free three attempts through six games this season, down from the 7.3 attempts he averaged last season and down considerably from the 11.8 he averaged during the 2019-20 NBA season.

Warriors star Steph Curry, who has been known to leap into a vulnerable defender in order to draw a foul, actually had seen his free throw attempts go up entering the game Saturday. The reigning NBA scoring champ was averaging 6.8 free throw attempts through five games, but because he didn't shoot any free throws in his 20-point performance against the Thunder, his season average dropped to 5.6, below last season's average of 6.3.

It's still early in the 2021-22 NBA season, and both players and refs are getting used to the new rule, but the quality of the product already is better in the eyes of Draymond.