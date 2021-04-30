Draymond Green loves Najee Harris being picked No. 24 by Steelers

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read
Draymond loves Steelers picking Bay Area native Harris originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green's spirits were quickly lifted Thursday night. 

Soon after the Warriors' disappointing 126-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green's favorite NFL team made the exact pick in the 2021 NFL Draft that he hoped for. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Bay Area native and former Alabama star running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick, and Green couldn't be happier. 

Harris, who was born in Martinez, starred at Antioch High School where he rushed for 7,783 yards and 93 touchdowns his final three high school seasons. He was considered a top high school recruit before playing collegiately for the Alabama Crimson Tide

Over four years at Alabama, Harris became a two-time national championship and broke the record books. He passed NFL stars like Derrick Henry and Shaun Alexander, rushing for 3,843 yards and 46 touchdowns. Harris also scored 11 TDs as a receiver. 

As a senior, Harris rushed for 1,466 yards and scored 30 total TDs.

RELATED: Najee gave Bay Area every reason to root for him forever

Harris also serves as a point of inspiration. He constantly was moving as a kid, and even was homeless for a time. To pay his gratitude, he hosted a draft party Thursday at the Richmond homeless shelter he, his parents and his four older siblings lived at in 2010. 

There's no doubt Harris always will have fans in the Bay Area. And that includes Draymond Green.

