Draymond Green knows 'no one' will want to see Warriors in NBA playoffs

No longer the big, bad bullies of the Western Conference, Golden State will have to reinvent itself in order to survive in a conference that got loads better in the offseason. With Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins and Shaun Livingston all gone, it'll be up to Steph Curry, Draymond Green, new acquisition D'Angelo Russell and head coach Steve Kerr navigate the treacherous West and keep the five-time defending conference champions afloat until Klay Thompson is able to return from his torn ACL.

The Lakers, Clippers and Jazz all made seismic moves to improve their team, while the Rockets exchanged Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook in hopes of finally knocking the Dubs off (jury is still out on this move).

The Western Conference is vastly improved, but those counting the Warriors out of the title conversation should rethink their position. Green knows the Dubs will be dangerous when it's winning time.

"No pumping up need to be done," Green said about the Warriors' upcoming season Thursday on CNBC's "Power Money." "We still got a great cast with obviously Steph Curry leading the charge. We bring in D'Angelo Russel. Got a lot of young talent coming in -- Willie Cauley-Stein -- I plan on trying to play at the best of my ability this year, and obviously, with Klay coming back around February, no one is going to want to play us in the playoffs, that's for sure."

The Warriors might not be the runaway favorite to win the West this season, but at 100 percent they have the talent and experience to take down anyone.

They'll be a team no one wants to see in next year's playoffs.

