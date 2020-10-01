Draymond Green knew Heat were in trouble early vs. Lakers in Game 1 loss

Draymond knew Heat were in trouble early vs. Lakers in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the first six minutes of Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat looked unstoppable.

A 3-pointer by Jae Crowder with 5:38 remaining in the first quarter gave the Heat a 23-10 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers.

So it should have been smooth sailing from there, right?

Wrong. The Lakers started to find their stroke and the Heat went cold, scoring just five points the rest of the quarter. Los Angeles took a 31-28 lead into the second quarter.

Warriors forward Draymond Green could see the Heat's struggles coming a mile away and tweeted this late in the first period.

Love what Miami has done.... they’re in trouble. When you start off shooting that well and you look up and you’re up 28-18. 28-20. 28-22. 28-24. Trouble! Because you’re going to miss at some point. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 1, 2020

Draymond has been using the Warriors' downtime to dabble as an analyst for TNT and has been known to break down a play or game on Twitter.

One of the smartest basketball minds in the NBA, Draymond knew what was about to happen to the Heat, and he wasn't wrong.

After the Heat opened that 13-point lead midway through the first quarter, the Lakers outscored them 106-75 over the final 42 minutes of the game and won 116-98.

The good news for the Heat is that they have plenty of time to recover in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

The better news for Draymond is that he clearly has a future as an NBA analyst after his playing days are over.