Draymond Green, Klay Thompson voted NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Warriors stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have been voted to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

Here are the full results, as voted on by media members.

This is Green's fifth time being voted to an NBA All-Defensive team. He's been named to the first team three times and now twice to the second team. Thompson, in his eighth season, is finally on an All-Defensive team for the first time.

Warriors teammate Kevin Durant was adamant earlier in the season that Thompson deserved to be on the All-Defensive team. "Yeah, but All-Defensive team is voted on by people who don't really know the game," Durant told reporters in March.

Green admitted throughout the year that he wasn't playing defense at the caliber he's capable of. But as he's dominated throughout the postseason, averaging 9.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, the do-it-all forward has claimed he's the best defender in NBA history.

"That's what I believe. Wholeheartedly," Green told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson.

Green and Thompson weren't the only Warriors to be recognized. Durant, Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Jordan Bell all received votes as well.